Letting out a scream of delight, he then adds: “I can’t believe it, I am so, so, so excited! This is a dream come true. I just can’t wait. I will see you all in Sweden next year. It’s going to be amazing.”Olly, who unveiled his own waxwork effigy at Madame Tussaud’s in London in October, posted with the film: “This was very difficult to keep quiet, omg!! So excited to announce that I’m the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest entry for 2024!!!