EXPERTS at a car parts marketplace have warned that drivers could see a £60 on-the-spot fine this summer for car modifications, such as tinted windows, loud car exhausts and personalised number plates.
Kazimieras Urbonas, the supplier excellence manager at Ovoko, believes as the weather heats up, many people may be looking into ways to customise their vehicles for summer road trips, and issued a last-minute warning over modifications.
The first area Kazimieras Urbonas warned drivers of was tinted windows. He said: “As some drivers may be unaware, tinted windows are actually illegal in the UK. Official government guidelines state that the front windscreen must let at least 75 per cent of light through and the front side windows must let at least 70 per cent through.
“Drivers may also be issued with a court summons or be hit with a £60 on-the-spot fine, as well as three licence points. If you are looking to install tinted windows this summer, then it’s essential that the tint lets enough light through to comply with UK regulations. For vehicles first used before April 1985, the rule is slightly different.”
Kazimieras Urbonas also warned of loud car exhausts, believing some new drivers may be unaware that installing excessively loud exhausts is another illegal car modification that could land you with a fine.
He said there are legal limits as to the amount of noise that vehicles can make on public roads, which is why it’s illegal to modify your car’s exhaust to be louder after it has passed its initial safety checks. For cars first used after January 1975, the legal maximum noise limit is 74 decibels.
Kazimieras also spoke of the potential trouble that could come with illegal number plates. According to 2020 police data, 13,720 drivers were stopped by police for having illegal plates.
Kazimieras Urbonas said: “All number plates must be consistent with the Charles Wright 2001 typeface. This means that any number plates that alter the font style, thickness, or size can be deemed illegal.
“As all number plates must be reflective, any tinted plates or plates with coloured backgrounds other than the official white and yellow, and any number plates that use offensive or inappropriate language are also illegal.”
Kazimieras Urbonas added: “While summer is a popular time for many drivers to begin considering certain modifications, it’s crucial to ensure that they adhere to official guidelines to avoid being hit with unexpected fines, insurance invalidation, and even MOT failures.
“Ensure that you’re using reputable companies to complete any modifications to ensure that they safely comply with DVLA regulations. Always keep hold of any documents, particularly receipts, for all modifications to assist with any insurance claims or police roadside checks.
“With summer now in full swing, it’s also essential for younger drivers to be aware of the impact of certain car modifications. While upgrades like neon lights or headlight tints may seem trendy, these can significantly impair other drivers’ vision on the roads, increasing the risk of a collision.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.