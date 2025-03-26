Tesco has recalled a variety of their free meal kits due to there being an undeclared soya ingredient, which is not mentioned in the label, meaning that the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.
The product details are a Tesco free from Katsu curry meal kit all dates up to and including December 12 and a Tesco free from Sweet and sour meal kit al dates up to and including May 19, both products are 250g.
According to The Foods Standards Agency Tesco is recalling the products listed from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers explain why the product has been recalled and what to do If they have already bought the product.
If you have bought any of these products do not eat them and return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.