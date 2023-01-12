This is the hole that suddenly appeared in the middle of a busy town centre road
A sinkhole several feet deep opened up in the middle of the carriageway in Welsh Street, Chepstow on Wednesday afternoon.
Temporary traffic lights have been put in place and are expected to be there until Friday, January 27.
The hole appeared in the road near the entrance to The Dell park. There have not been any reports of injuries.
Welsh Street gives access for pedestrians and motorists to The Dell primary school, Chepstow School, Chepstow Leisure Centre and The Danes estate.
It also links Chepstow town centre to the A466 Monmouth road.
Any problems with the lights should be reported to Monmouthshire Council on 01633 644644 or, out of hours, Forest Traffic on 01633 284700.