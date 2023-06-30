TRAFFIC is at a standstill heading to and from Lydney station and rail passengers are likely to face delays after a lorry crashed into the level crossing this morning (Friday, June 30).
All rail services through Lydney were put on stop for a time following the crash, which reportedly happened at around 8am.
The incident left one barrier of the crossing bent back at 90 degrees across the railway line, and Network Rail engineers are now on site working to repair the crossing. Pictures above show the extent of the damage.
Trains started moving again shortly after 10am, but delays are expected as they are being manually signalled through.
The road is currently closed to all vehicles, with police en route to help direct traffic.
See our live blog below for updates.