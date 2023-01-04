TRUSTEES of the Miners Hall in Cinderford have paid tribute to a man who helped turn it into a thriving entertainment hub and community asset following his recent passing.
Local man Norman Pettiford sadly passed away last Monday, January 2, following a short illness.
Norman was part of the management of hall during a period of renovation and rejuvenation, with the venue now a bustling hub for community groups and boasting a full schedule of live entertainment.
A statement from the hall trustees said: “The Miners Hall Cinderford are deeply saddened by the recent passing of one of our trustees Norman Pettiford.
“Norman has been a trustee for 10 years and has been a great asset to helping us restore the Miners back into a modern, up-to-date usable space for the community.
“Norman passed away at Gloucester Royal Hospital on 2nd January 2023 after a short illness, and will be sadly missed by us all at the Miners Hall.”