THE driver who died when his car was in collision with a bus in Beachley at the end of last month has been named as Corporal Wayne Binnie.
The family of 38-year-old Corporal Binnie said his “personality and sense of humour was immensely infectious.”
Corporal Binnie, who was from Plymouth was killed when his Audi was in collision with a single decker bus.
The collision happened on Beachley Road shortly after 3.55pm on Friday,June. 30.
Corporal Binne was serving with 1 Rifles at Beachley.
Wayne’s parents David and Linda have now issued a tribute saying: “Corporal Wayne Birnie our little boy.
“There were very few people that didn’t know Wayne.
“He served in every single Company in the Battalion.
“His personality and sense of humour was immensely infectious, he was not afraid to put his arm around you to tell you that he loved you.
“There’s a huge hole in our hearts that will never heal.
“Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
“Fly high son, Swift and Bold xx.”
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are continuing to investigate the collision and asking anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police to come forward.
Additionally, they would like to hear from anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage or any information they feel may be relevant.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 363 of 30 June: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/