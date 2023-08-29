A 36-year-old Tutshill man has been convicted of going to an address in the village armed with a baseball bat and making threats to a resident.
Robert Minister of Coleford Road, Tutshill, had denied the offences but did not attend his trial at Cheltenham Magistrates Court and was convicted in his absence.
The offences took place in Silleys Close, Tutshill, on June 1 this year when he had a baseball bat with him without reasonable excuse and he used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards a named person with intent to cause fear of immediate violence.
Minister had denied the two charges at a hearing on June 3 when he elected to have a summary trial at the magistrates’ court.
The trial took place in his absence on August 21 and he was found guilty.
The magistrates granted conditional bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and adjourned the case until September 13. Minister must not go to Silleys Close while on bail and must not contact two named individuals