A TWO vehicle collision has resulted in two people being transported to hospital, Gloucestershire Police has said.
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Park Hill Lane at the junction with the B4228 near Tiddenham today, Friday 13 September.
“The collision took place shortly before 11am and involved a Seat Ibiza and Mercedes Sprinter van. The driver of the van, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital while the driver of the Seat, a man in his 20s, has been taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol. Road closures have been put in place in the area and motorists are advised to check their route before travelling.”
