A TEST emergency Alert will be sent to mobile phones across the UK at around 3pm September 7 by the UK Government.
The test will be happening as the government publishes a resilience action plan with new steps to help secure the country and deliver a plan for change.
The emergency alerts will include an alert system useed to warn if there’s a danger to life nearby, including extreme weather.
The alert allows vital information and advice to be sent to people rapidly in cases of emergency.
During the test, mobile phones will vibrate and make a loud siren sound for around 10 seconds, no matter if they are on silent mode. However, on the screen it will display that it is only a test.
Ahead of the national test, the Government will be running a public information campaign to notify people that the test is taking place including communications targeted at vulnerable groups such as victims of domestic abuse and the campaign will also feature products in British Sign Language.
Since the first national test of the Emergency Alert system in April 2023 there have been five alerts since.
One being used in Scotland and Northern Ireland and the system saw approximately 4.5 million people receive the alert during Storm Éowyn January 2025.
Another alert was used when around 3.5 million people across Wales and the South West of England received an alert during Storm Darragh in December 2024. The storm went on to kill two people.
Some other alerts included when an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in Plymouth, as well as during a localised flash flooding in Cumbria and Leicestershire.
