CINDERFORD Town Council agreed to honour popular hometown pop-group EMF with a blue plaque.
The group, whose first ever rehearsal took place in a Cinderford church hall, is best known for its hit single ‘Unbelievable’ which was the UK's 30th best-selling single of 1990.
Cinderford Town Council unanimously approved the plaque after a campaign by local crier Jer Holland.
EMF singer James Atkin, who regularly references his Forest heritage at gigs, told BBC Radio Gloucestershire he was "completely blown away" by the announcement and added “it’s come completely out of the blue.”
The band’s guitarist Ian Dench spoke about how proud he felt by receiving the achievement and how pleased the band were of making Cinderford and the Forest of Dean proud of them.
A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, group or event. An example can be found from a previous Forester report, where a blue plaque marking the first meeting of Chepstow’s British Legion was installed on the town's White Lion pub.
