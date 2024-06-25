THE Lydney branch of the Royal British Legion has been honoured with the freedom of the town to mark its 100th anniversary.
Town Mayor Cllr Tasha Saunders presented an illuminated scroll to branch Chair Lynn Daszko on Sunday following a celebration lunch at Lydney Rugby Club (June 23).
Earlier there had a been a service at Lydney Church where a centenary banner was dedicated and a plaque unveiled in Bathurst Park where a sea cadet also laid a wreath.
Another plaque was unveiled on Monday – the actual anniversary – at the branch headquarters at 3 Hill Street.
Cllr Saunders said the council unanimously agreed to award the freedom of the town to the branch.
She said: “While the public often only see the RBL Poppy Appeal for Remembrance in November, we fully acknowledge that your work extends far beyond that.
“Most of the work and support you provide is unseen by the general public, addressing complex and emotional cases that profoundly impact our veterans.”
Branch president Mr Mike Houghton said: “Just six years after the cessation of conflict in the First World War, a branch of the Royal British Legion was formed here in Lydney.
“It was June 24 1924 – I have no idea where they met but I do that when I first became aware of Lydney in 1954 when I was a Forestry student in Parkend there were 17 pubs in the town.
“I suspect most of those had been in existence when the branch was formed and probably one or more of them was used for their meetings.
For a small branch, I am pleased to say that we in Lydney have punched well above our weight in both Remembrance and in looking after countless ex-service personnel and their families.”