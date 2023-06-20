PLAYERS at Viney St Swithins Football Club donned wigs and dresses to become Disney princesses for a "gruelling" charity Triathlon on Sunday (June 18).
The fancy dress challenge was held to raise funds for Great Oaks Hospice and the football club, with the proceeds being split 50/50.
The triathletes began at Kerne Bridge on the Wye and finished up at the club in Viney Hill, where there were cheered on by the crowds at the club’s Charity Fun Day event.
Forest of Dean Camera Club, which regularly photographs the Viney first team on game days, had photographers stationed along the route.
Camera club member Alan Waterman said: ”It was an early start at Kerne Bridge on the River Wye with a 2.5 mile swim - or was it paddle - down to Lower Lydbrook.
“Forest of Dean Camera club members were on hand all the way to record the footballers in all their glory. It was almost a case of the handsome Prince and the frog, but this was the case of the burly soccer player and the sequinned Princess!
“At Lydbrook it was off with the wet suits and into their frocks and wigs, what a sight as they lined up with their cycles for the next gruelling stage of 8.6 miles with a rise of 630 feet up from the Wye Valley, working their way through the forest past Cannop and eventually arriving at Mallards Pike.
“The final stage, again largely through the forest, was to take them on a hard jog through to Viney Hill where they were met by a large crowd who were gathering for the associated Fun Day at the sports ground.”
The family fun day event had something for everyone, with a bouncy castle and giant inflatable dartboard, classic games like hook-a-duck and Tombola, a raffle, face painting and kids football, along with a BBQ, hog boast, ice cream, donuts, candy floss and a sweet stall.
Sean Thomas, Chairman of the Football Club, said ahead of the day: “On behalf of the Committee, I would like to thank those who have diligently planned and supported this years’ event and of course to those who attend on the day to make for a great local day out”.
The club partnered with Great Oaks for the event, which has provided hospice services for residents of the Forest and surrounding areas for over 20 years.