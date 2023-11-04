Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Ruardean.
Mark, who is considered vulnerable and does not have a phone, was seen at his home address yesterday morning (Friday 3 November) but has not been seen since.
He is known to travel by bus around the Forest of Dean and also spend time in Gloucester, Ross-on-Wye, Cinderford and Tewkesbury.
Mark, 63, is 6ft tall, of heavy build and with short brown hair.
He is believed to be wearing a distinctive orange puffer jacket and possibly slippers. He could also be wearing jeans and gold-rimmed oval glasses.
If you see Mark please call 999 straight away. If you have seen him or have information that could help the investigation please call 101 and quote incident 82 of 3 November.