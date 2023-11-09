+ 1

Old Gore war memorial saw a good turn out of locals, friends and family to commemorate Armistice Day. Elizabeth Reid, the local vicar, led the service and the names of the local soldiers who lost their lives in World Wars 1 and 2 were read out. Elizabeth Reid thanked Mr and Mrs Anthony Beach-Thomas who have been organising the gatherings for many years and who are now leaving Old Gore after nearly 60 years .