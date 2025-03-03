Forecast. Largely dry for the most part. Feeling quite mild in the sunshine.Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in Bulley. Light SEFriday Cloudy, light rain. Day 13C/55F Night 7C/45F in Lydney. Light SESaturday Cloudy, light rain. Day 14C/57F Night 8C/46F in Bream. Light SESunday Largely dry. Day 15C/59F Night 7C/45F in Strangford. Light NEMonday Dry, sunny spells. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Staunton. Light NETuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 9C/48F Night 4C/39F in Newent. Light NEWednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 9C/48F Night 3C/37F in Awre. Light NEOutlook: Unsettled; Temperature range 8C to 12C.Risk of Snow: 0%Sunrise: 6.48 a.m. Sunset: 6.00 p.m.Moonrise: 9.12 a.m. Moonset: 3.33 a.m.