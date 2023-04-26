Welsh Water has successfully completed a vital £450,000 project in Ross-on-Wye, bolstering the resilience of the town's wastewater network despite challenging weather conditions.
The not-for-profit water company collaborated with contract partners Morgan Sindall to replace manhole covers throughout the town since January 2023, a crucial move that will help prevent surface water from entering the sewer system during periods of heavy rainfall or river flooding events.
The ambitious project ensures that the local sewer network is now better equipped to cope with future challenges and maintain the wastewater services the residents of Ross-on-Wye rely on. The team persevered through harsh conditions, including recent flooding events caused by the river bursting its banks in the area.
Welsh Water's Senior Project Manager, Daniel Purchase, expressed his delight at the project's completion: "The team have worked extremely hard throughout difficult conditions to complete this work, which will help us continue to provide our customers with their wastewater services."
He also extended his gratitude to the supportive residents of Ross-on-Wye, acknowledging the inconvenience such work can cause, and thanked the community for their patience.