ADVICE for asthma during the warm weather has been given to residents, as we observe World Asthma Day (Tuesday, May 6).
NHS Gloucestershire announced that charity Asthma and Lung UK are raising awareness of asthma triggers like hay fever, air pollution and hot weather, which can make breathing more difficult for those with lung conditions.
The charity said: “Hot weather can affect your lung health. Staying well in hot weather could mean fewer asthma attacks or flare-ups of your lung condition. It could also mean fewer trips to your GP or to the hospital.
“Hot weather does not affect everybody with asthma and other lung conditions, but in a recent survey one in three people told us that hot weather made their symptoms worse.”
Asthma and Lung UK provided advice for those with asthma during the hot weather. It suggested using an asthma action plan, checking your asthma pump technique, and checking what your asthma triggers are; such as pollen or air pollution.
The charity via its website explained the importance of staying hydrated and exercising safely. It said: “When it’s hot outside, make sure to drink enough fluids throughout the day. This will stop you from becoming dehydrated. Being dehydrated can make asthma and other lung condition symptoms worse.
“Drinking water, squash and milk can help you stay hydrated. Alcohol and caffeinated drinks can dehydrate you. It’s best to avoid alcohol and caffeine in hot weather or drink a glass of water in between alcoholic drinks.”
When it comes to exercise, the charity recommended using the mornings and evenings when it’s cooler, rather than the hottest parts of the day between 11am and 3pm.
More helpful tips from the charity about how to manage your asthma in the improving temperatures can be found via its website or social media.