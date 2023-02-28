AN outdoor adventure company which hires canoes on the River Wye is being investigated over a new concrete strip that appears to have been built without planning permission.
A Herefordshire Council planning enforcement officer is believed to have visited Wyedean Canoe Centre at Symonds Yat East last Wednesday (February 22) in connection with the work.
A council spokesperson confirmed: “The site is currently under investigation but no notices have been served.”
The work appears to have involved bringing in soil to cover the sub-base around the concrete strip.
Symonds Yat lies within the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) where more stringent planning restrictions apply.
The canoe centre declined to comment.