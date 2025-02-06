Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You could get caught up in a conflict between housemates or relatives. Before your stress escalates, it might help to communicate your own feelings clearly. Don’t forget, people can’t read your mind.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re a creature of habit and that’s why the changes going on in the world around you feel unsettling. Given the choice you would prefer to continue with familiar routines and keep life safe and predictable.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You’re starting to feel the strain of balancing career ambitions with relationship commitments. Taking a step back to reassess how you manage your time is highly recommended. Developing your time management skills could make a big difference.
Cancer (June22/July23)
It will be far more productive to concentrate on one aim, than to spread your efforts too thin. Accept this chance to deepen your knowledge of a complicated topic. Learning from a talented mentor can provide you with valuable insights.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Attracting love, financial opportunities and exciting experiences will come naturally to you now. Just don’t be in too much of a rush. You are stepping into a positive phase so instead of actively pursuing your dreams, let an air of mystery surround you.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Keep reminding yourself that your relationship with your best friend or romantic partner is important. If someone close is talking about making some lifestyle changes, be there to support them. Any advice you give will be important to them.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
It’s unusual for you to be insistent on having things your way but the reason you’re being so persistent now is because you know you are making the right choice. While some people will grumble and complain, don’t let their objections get to you.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You will want to brighten up your surroundings. Working in a dull office hinders your productivity. Adding bright colours, cosy fabrics and interesting artwork can ignite your creativity. If natural light is lacking, think about investing in a bulb that mimics natural sunlight.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
A financial issue will create some friction in the family. When your future goals come under discussion, there will not be the support you’ve been hoping for. You could leave it at that but it’s unlikely you will want to do so.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
It’s a wonderful time to build relationships with your neighbours. You don’t need to become close friends with everyone nearby but being on a first-name basis can make a difference. You could meet someone who is very different from you.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You have a chance to increase your income. Opportunities in hospitality, public relations or law could prove especially profitable. Even if you weren’t thinking about a job change, don’t miss out on a chance to apply for a post that suddenly becomes vacant.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
The mystery of not being able to figure someone out will make them even more fascinating. When it comes to business and financial negotiations, it would be wise to be much more careful in your approach. Avoid juggling too many tasks or this will leave you feeling overwhelmed.