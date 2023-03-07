As a student in London in the 1960s, I got to know the other side of the Severn, around Almondsbury, through college friends from that area, as I frequently stayed with a college friend at Olveston. One day we made a random visit to the Forest, stopping at the Ferry Inn at Beachley (since sadly closed), which was almost directly underneath the new (but now the old) Severn Bridge with its wonderful views of the Severn estuary from the beer garden by the river.