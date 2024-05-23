A SPECTACULAR event is taking place in Mitcheldean on Sunday, June 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D- Day,
The highlight will be a skydive by the Red Devils Army Display Team, who will be coming straight from their recreation of the airborne operations of 1944 in Normandy to the Forest and landing in the Dene Magna School sport fields, trailing red smoke and a giant Union flag.
The Royal British Legion and Reserve Forces will be carrying out a Parade of Standards alongside Cadet Youth Organisations, Sea Cadets, the Air Training Corps and the Army Cadet Force.
Music from the 1940s will delight fans of the era and the Innsworth Military Wives Choir will be singing.
The Royal Navy P Commando Re-enactment Group will be performing to give a taste of the wartime environment and a display of 40s vehicles and a quarter size landing craft experience for children will add to the large range of activities on site, providing an action-packed and educational day which is supported by local schools.
Tracey Cruickshank is spearheading the organisation of the event and is a member of the Mitcheldean Parish Council and vice chair of the Longhope and District British Legion.
She said: "My family has a long and proud history of serving in the forces and I believe that remembering their role in freeing Europe and the world from tyranny is hugely important and something that continues to this day.
"We need to commemorate the actions of 80 years ago and to understand what may have happened if D-Day had not taken place."
Parking is free courtesy of the Vantage Point Business Village with shuttle buses provided by Dene Magna School and there is disabled access and parking on the Dene Magna site.
Advance tickets can be booked via Eventbrite at £5.00 for adults with children free or £7.50 on the gate.
This non-profit making event is being organised in conjunction with Mitcheldean Parish Council and the local community and is staffed and organised by volunteers to commemorate the heroic actions of 80 years ago and to celebrate our defence forces and their work in maintaining peace.