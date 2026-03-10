“I’ve been running car boot sales for 25 years, all over the Gloucestershire area. I love doing it! You meet lots of different people, it makes people happy and it’s a gathering point for all types of people. On top of that, people can make some money out of it - and that’s great given the financial climate as it is in this country. Everyone wants to make as much money as they can, and a car boot sale gives them the opportunity.”