A DEVASTATING 10-ball spell put paid to any hopes that Westbury may have had of a Gloucestershire County League victory over neighbours Aston Ingham.
At the stat of the 13th over, the visitors were 54-2 chasing a target of 196 but by the end of it they were 55-5 as Oli Dennis punished them.
Dan Smith took a further two wickets in the next over and the Westbury innings eventually petered out at 104 all out, giving Aston a 91-run victory.
The home side elected to bat but it quickly became apparent that it was an afternoon for the bowlers as Aston Ingham were reduced to 5-3 – although at that point Anthony James came to the crease and provided the rock his side needed.
After hitting 106 not out at Lydney a few weeks back, the South African scored an undefeated 121 to give his side a defensible target.
His innings included 16 fours and seven sixes and came off 117 balls.
But it was Jim Walkley-Cox and Tom Landon who made the early headlines as they got stuck into the top order, both ending the match with three wickets apiece, along with Ed Edginton.
Walkley-Cox made a start with the last ball of the first over when he had Oliver Henson caught by Dan Hockaday for six.
Landon opened his account two balls later when Angus Bartlett was caught by Spencer Bluntish for 5/2.
Aston were finding it difficult to get the innings off the ground with Walkley-Cox delivering a maiden in the next over followed by Landon claiming his second wicket when he caught Alex Gooding leg before.
The Westbury bowlers remained on top as Walkley Cox bowled Dharzekanth Yoganadan for 13/4.
Landon was then on target as he removed Josh Loade’s centre stump for 31/5.
Aston had only added 14 runs when Dan Smith became the fifth wicket to fall, caught by Alex Wyman off Walkley-Cox.
Frankie Gooding was Edginton’s first wicket, going to a catch by Dan Hockaday for 57-7.
Three useful partnerships between the tail-enders and James got the promotion hopefuls to within sight of 200.
David Skyrme helped the score to 101/8 and a ninth wicket stand of 36 was James Wagstaff’s contribution.
Oli Dennis came in at 137-9, supporting James until the innings closed when James was caught by Walkley-Cox off Edginton.
Gooding took the first wicket when Will Hargreaves was caught by Angus Bartlett with the score on 11.
Dennis removed the threat of Devin Rogers who was caught by Yoganadan to make it 51-2 after 12 overs.
He struck again with the third ball of the 14th, skipper Alex Wyman holing out to Bartlett.
Two balls later, Daniel Anderson was bowled and he took the return from Dan Jarvis with the new delivery.
At the other end, Dan Smith was offering little in the way of respite as he bowled Francis stirrup and had Hockaday caught and bowled in the next over.
When Tom Landon was caught by Skyrme off Bartlett, the visitor were 93-8.
Ed Edginton became the third Westbury player to be caught and bowled when Wagstaff took the return to make it 98-9 and the innings closed when Anthony James took the catch to dismiss Walkley-Cox off the bowling of Wagstaff.
With leaders Thornbury going down to an eight-wicket defeat at Hawkesbury Upton, Aston Ingham go top of Division One of the County League.