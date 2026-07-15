LYDNEY Boxing Club’s Natasha Wainwright won gold at the recent Birmingham Box Cup despite being forced to step up a weight.
Natasha was originally entered in the 48kg category but because there were no other boxers in the division, she had to go up a weight.
She was up against Surri-Joy Brown of the Washington Boxing Club near Sunderland in the contest at the Hadley Stadium.
The two looked well-matched until Natasha caught Brown with a stunning right hand to the body, causing Surri to go down on one knee with the referee forcing a count.
The contest carried on for a short while then Natasha caught Brown with a flurry of shots to the body and the head.
At this point the referee stepped in and stopped the contest.
Coaches Justin Wainwright – who is Natasha’s father and the Lydney club’s head coach Bryan Higgs were very pleased with Natasha’s performance
It was Lydney’s second gold at the prestigious competition following on from Klayson Young’s win in the under-57kg category in 2024.
Natasha boxed in the Western Counties final at under 48kg at Barnstaple and the coaches thought she had won but lost on a split decision to Ruby May Trim from Sturminster Newton in a very close contest.
Klayson Young has now been accepted for his professional boxing licence from the british boxing board of control, his debut date will be September 19 in Swindon.
Ex Lydney amateur boxer Liam Ohare has his 17th professional fight in Newcastle against home town fighter Alex Farrell.
Bryan Higgs said: “Lydney Boxing Club is very proud to have produced these lads from amateur to their professional carriers: Chrissy Higgs, Mikey Biggs also Lewis Vanpoestch, who is now a professional referee, with a total of 170 professional fights
Training resumes on August 17.
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