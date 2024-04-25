Anyone who tells you that the Combination Cup is no longer important to anyone should have been at the Mannings on Wednesday (April 24), writes Chris Tingle.
Drybrook and Cinderford Utd fought tooth and nail in an intense Senior Cup semi that was in the balance until the final seconds of the game.
United have had an excellent season, claiming the Counties One Western North title but again denied the move up to regional rugby because of RFU rules on second sides being promoted.
Drybrook’s levels of commitment and tenacity were tested to the full on a glorious Spring evening in front of a large crowd.
Cinderford kicked off playing towards the clubhouse and into the sun. They had the best of the early exchanges and went close to scoring, however the Drybrook defence held firm and the ball was held up over the line.
Drybrook cleared their lines and started to mount the pressure back onto the Cinderford team.
The home teams scrummage was an area of strength throughout the game and they used this advantage to move up-field and attack the opposition.
Cinderford were conceding a large amount of penalties as they tried to counter the threat and Sonny Greenman put Drybrook in front when the visitors were found guilty of a high tackle.
Drybrook were now in the ascendency and a fine break by Mitch Baldwin took play into the Cinderford 22, where they were forced into slowing down the ball at the breakdown, and conceding a penalty that was kicked to the corner.
The resulting lineout saw the home team execute a perfect catch and drive and Mitch Bourne was the beneficiary as he touched down for the first try of the game. Greenman added the extras and after 15 minutes Drybrook led 10-0.
Cinderford looked to use their backline to make headway and despite some fine defence led by Danny Price in the centre for his 400th game for the club, the visitors were able to move up to the home team’s line.
The danger looked to have been averted when a fine turn-over from one of the Drybrook pack gave them back possession.
The threat though was not over as the clearance kick was charged down for Tom Reynolds to score Cinderford’s first try close to the Drybrook posts. Danny Pointon’s conversion was successful and the score was 10-7 in favour of Drybrook with 32 minutes on the clock.
The tide turned once again and it was Drybrook who finished the half stronger.
Good runs from Cai Rogers and Jack Moss made inroads into the visitors’ half and they were rewarded with a penalty when Cinderford failed to roll away at the breakdown.
Sonny Greenman struck the ball sweetly between the posts to give his side a 13-7 half-time lead.
If the first half was hard the second was every bit as physical and took on a different perspective following an incident eight minutes into the second period when the game was stopped for an injury to a Cinderford player.
No one was quite sure what had happened until an intervention from the linesman, who informed the referee that he had seen Drybrook prop Mitch Hale throw a punch.
A bemused Hale, who was obviously not the guilty party, was shown a red card despite a handful of players from both teams informing the official that Mitch had not hit anyone.
The game restarted with a penalty to Cinderford and they quickly used the ball to score a try through Hugo Murray which Pointon converted, giving them a one point lead and a player advantage.
Faced with having to rearrange the team to bring a prop on Drybrook raised their intensity and took the game back to Cinderford.
Despite being a man down they fought their way back into the lead through two well taken penalties from Greenman.
With 17 minutes left to play, Cinderford threw the kitchen sink at the Drybrook ranks but the 14 men in green stood firm with outstanding hits coming in from Bailey Watts and Jordan Taylor.
Danny Price used all his experience in marshalling the backs-to-the-wall effort and the impetus from the bench with Casey and Louis Morgan, Tom Treherne and James Bonia all made an impact.
The final seconds of the match were frenetic with Cinderford again held-up over the line and the following drop-out going straight into touch leading to an attacking scrum on the home team’s five metre line.
Somehow Drybrook held out and collective sigh of relief was heard as they forced another scrum penalty and the ball was kicked out of play to end a fierce battle between two good sides with Drybrook the victors by 19-14.
This was a fantastic advert for the Combination Cup and Forest rugby and both teams should be congratulated for the effort they put in.
Drybrook now play Newent in the final after Lydney conceded the semifinal without taking to the field.
This Saturday (April 27), Drybrook play Thornbury at home in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Cup and will be looking to bring the same intensity and commitment that saw them get the win over Cinderford.