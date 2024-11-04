Lydney Seconds faced a challenging fixture against Thornbury in an early morning hockey match on Saturday.
The away side started slowly, struggling to find their rhythm in what quickly turned into a physical game.
The match’s intensity escalated early when a Lydney defender took a blow to the forehead during a tackle, leaving both teams shaken. However, the match resumed promptly, and with no substitutes available, Lydney adjusted their formation on the fly, a move that would prove crucial.
Lydney battled hard but went into half-time with the score tied at 1-1 after Thornbury managed to equalise following an early goal from the away side.
The second half was nothing short of exhilarating, as both teams exchanged goals with relentless energy. The score reached 3-3 with just ten minutes remaining, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.
In the final moments, Lydney's fatigue began to show, but their commitment to the cause never wavered. Each player fought hard, leading to a beautifully crafted goal from Player of the Match, Kate Bowman-Openshaw, whose triangular play with teammates secured Lydney’s fourth goal.
The last eight minutes were a fierce battle as Thornbury pushed for an equaliser, but Lydney held firm, eventually securing a slightly surprising but well-deserved 4-3 victory.
Lydney Hockey Club is a vibrant, community-focused club based in Lydney. Established in 1921, the club has a long history of fostering hockey talent and promoting a love for the sport across all ages and skill levels. The club fields multiple men's and women's teams that compete in local and regional leagues, with training sessions and matches held at the Dean Academy’s AstroTurf pitch.
Emphasizing inclusivity, Lydney Hockey Club also supports junior teams, providing coaching and development opportunities for young players. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, Lydney is committed to teamwork, sportsmanship, and the growth of hockey.