Local father and son duo James and Kai Gilding have achieved an unprecedented milestone in martial arts.
At the recent World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) Grand Prix Champions award ceremony, both were honoured with four Grand Prix Champion of Champion titles each—a first in the event's history.
The WKO Grand Prix recognises the top fighter performances across various events throughout the season with more 2,500 fighters from 43 countries competing.
James Gilding secured seven titles during the season, while his 14-year-old son, Kai, earned six.
Their victories spanned multiple kickboxing and boxing disciplines, culminating in both national and world titles. James and Kai train under the guidance of Sensei Michelle Gardiner at White Lotus Martial Arts and Fitness.
WKO President Jon Green stated that awarding four Grand Prix Champion titles to both a father and son in the same year is unprecedented.
The Gildings' success not only brings pride to their family but also shines a spotlight on the local martial arts community, inspiring fighters in the Forest of Dean and beyond.
Founded in 2000, White Lotus focuses on a student-centred approach, offering training in freestyle kickboxing and incorporating techniques from various martial arts disciplines.