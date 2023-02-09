MONMOUTH Town fell to a seventh successive league loss as they went down 2-0 at home to high-flying county rivals Undy Athletic on Saturday.
A Billy Wheeler own goal after 19 minutes set the Kingfishers back on their heels, but it was all to play for until two minutes from time when Undy’s Harris Thomas secured the three points for the visitors with a second goal.
With the drop zone hoving into bigger view beneath them, 11th-placed Monmouth will be desperate to beg, steal or borrow at least a point a week on Saturday (February 18) when they next host Caldicot Town, having not drawn or won since November 12.
Meanwhile, there was late drama at Larkfield Road as 10-man Chepstow Town went 3-2 down to a 90th minute Brecon Corries penalty, only to level up deep in stoppage time with virtually the last kick of the game.
The equaliser six minutes into injury time by Ben Thompson secured a 3-3 draw for the Jockeys - a first point since December 3’s 1-1 draw with Treowen Stars.
And Chepstow and Corries can’t even be separated in the Ardal South East League table, lying seventh and eighth on 25 points with the same goal difference.
Harry Waterhouse had put the Jockeys in front on 25 minutes,only for Corries to level right on half-time.
The visitors made it 2-1 within five minutes of the restart, before sub Josh Parsons equalised on 59 minutes just three minutes after coming on, only to be given his marching orders with a red card two minutes later.
There were no more goals for the next half hour though as 10-man Town dug in, until the last gasp fireworks.
Caldicot Town lost out 2-0 at Lliswerry, while high-flying Monmouthshire outfit Goytre drew 3-3 at second-placed Abertillery Bluebirds.
Abergavenny Town battled hard on Friday night at home to JD Cymru South leaders Barry Town but lost out when a second half penalty was saved, only for the striker to follow up and net the rebound.
Chepstow’s 2nd XI won 3-1 at FAW Reserves South East basement boys Newport City, while Caldi’s second string were pipped 4-3 at home by Cwmbran Celtic.
Abergavenny’s 2nds stayed third thanks to a 3-1 home win over Croesyceiliog, while Goytre’s 2nds drew 1-1 at leaders Abertillery Bluebirds and Undy beat Risca 2-0.
Usk Town were held 4-4 at home by Gwent Premier 2 basement boys Riverside Rovers, and Chepstow’s third-placed Thornwell R&W also had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw at Ponthir.
East Gwent Division One high-flyers Sudbrook CC stuttered to a 1-0 win at bottom side Undy 3rds, but their Division 2 table-topping reserves hammered second-placed hosts Thornwell 6-1 to extend the gap at the top to five points.
Portskewett & Sudbrook 2nds also won 5-2 at home to Underwood 2nds, but the boot was on the other foot as the clubs’ first teams met in the Harry Gill Cup, Underwood beeating their visitors 5-3.
Caldicot Town 3rds also made it through, winning 3-0 away to derby rivals Caldicot Castle.
Castle’s B were also downed 8-3 at Tintern Abbey in the Fishwick Cup, Geraint Reynolds scoring four for the hosts, Jack Coleman a hat-trick and Rob Davies the other, while Chepstow Town 3rds won 5-3 at Severn Tunnel.
A Callum Wheatley goal helped Redbrook Rovers to a 1-1 draw away to Staunton & Corse 2nds in North Glos One, and the 2nds fought hard at Division 3 leaders Ruardean United, but lost out 3-1, Alex Riddell their scorer.
Chepstow Town play Ardal league leaders Risca this Friday (Feb 10), ko 7.45pm, while Goytre host Trethomas the same night and Chepstow 2nds travel to Croesyceiliog.
Fixtures on Saturday (Feb 11) include – Caldicot T v Treowen, Undy v Tredegar, Cambrian & Clydach v Abergavenny T, Newport City 2nds v Undy 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Race, Lydney T A v Redbrook Rovers, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Broadwell B.