Lydney skittled out visitors Great Rissington for just 88 runs in a five-wicket victory in Division One of the Gloucestershire County Cricket League.
Four of the home side's bowlers – Jack O'Connell, Jordan Stone, Callum Miller and Jack Knox – each claimed two wickets – with Tom Hayward and Ed Jones picking up one each.
Lydney won the toss and elected to field with O'Connell opening the bowling with the first of four maidens from nine overs.
The first wicket fell midway through the fifth over with O'Connell beating the defence of Jack Hughes to make it 9-1.
Four came off the last ball of the over but the Rissington failed to score off the next 14 deliveries as O'Connell and Tom Hayward at the other end found their mark.
Sam Buckfield was able to run three off the 15th but he was caught leg before by Hayward with the last ball of the over and the visitors were 18-2.
O'Connell then stepped forward for a wicket maiden as Leo Agacy was caught by Jonathan Kear and the visitors were 18-3.
As the innings passed the 10-over mark, Great Rissington tried to inject some pace with 10 runs coming off the 11th.
Jordan Stone was brought into the attack in the 13th over and, like O'Connell, his opening contributiuon was a maiden and, just to underline the point, he repeated the feat with his next set of deliveries.
Not to be outdone, Callum Miller introduced himself to the visitors with a wicket maiden in the following over.
Matt Dallow took the catch which dismissed Michael Scarrott and saw Great Rissington on 39-4.
That became 40-5 when Gabriel Green was caught by Ed Jones off Stone with the third ball of the 17th over.
Great Rissington lost a third wicket in three overs when Ross Tyler was bowled by Miller with the last ball of the 18th.
It took the visitors 20.2 overs to reach 50, a four from Tom Webley taking them past the milestone.
But it was Webley's last contribution to the innings as he fell to the bowling of Stone with the next delivery to make it 52-7.
Skipper Giles Wellman and wicketkeeper Pete Garratt then dug in to at least stop the fall of wickets.
Their eighth wicket partnership lasted for 68 deliveries and saw 28 added to the scoreboard.
Jack Knox emulated the feat of Stone and Miller in claiming a wicket with his first set of deliveries.
Garratt was caught by Ross Lindsay on the last ball of the 32nd over to leave Great Rissington on 80-8.
Two overs later Knox struck again – this time catching Toby Cramman leg before with seven having been added to the total.
Ed Jones took the final wicket with Knox catching Paul Green on the penultimate ball of the 35th over as Lydney were set a target of 89.
Rissington got a much-needed early wicket when Jonathan Kear was caught leg before in the second over which had seen three wides.
Scarrott claimed a second wicket when Darius Govender was run out shortly after for 17-2.
Alex Nelmes and Ross Lindsay took Lydney onto 42 after 10 overs with Lindsay falling to a catch from the final ball of the set.
Lydney lost their fourth wicket on 59 with Jordan Stone going to a catch but when Matt Dallow was bowled the home side were just 11 runs shy.
Knox ended the game in style as he knocked a maximum with an extra ball from the 22nd over.