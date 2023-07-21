MONMOUTH Comprehensive pupil Jack Sims was given an amazing opportunity when he was selected to be part of a Cape 31 race team in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, alongside Olympians and World Champions as his teammates.
He absolutely loved it, took the part of bowman, and they came first, making him part of the Class 2 IRC National Champion team.
Last weekend, Jack and brother Harry were match racing in Weymouth in an Elliott keel boat and became the U19 match racing National Champions!
They are now both off to the Nationals this week also in Weymouth, then straight on to the World Championships at the same venue, where they will be sailing together on an Ovington 29er.
He’s not the only MCS student starring at national level recently with young horse rider William McDonald winning at the Northern Championship Mounted Games Association competition last week, as an individual and again this week when riding for Lancashire at an U12 competition.
It was the first time he had ridden with the rest of the Lancashire team.
His pony, Oliver, is a relatively new ride, and both did superbly.
William and Oliver go next to represent Wales at the European Championships in August at Le Pin au Haras, France.
This will be the second time this year William has been selected to represent Wales.