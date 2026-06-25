MONMOUTH rowers were in 11th heaven at the British Rowing Masters Regatta, winning that many medals in Championship events at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre.

Mark Woods won three golds and five medals in all
Mark Woods won three golds and five medals in all (Monmouth RC)

They finished second overall in the Victor Ludorum to top Thames club Tideway Scullers, pushing the mighty London RC into third.

Monmouth RC's women's 8s celebrate at Notthingham
Monmouth RC's women's 8s celebrate at Notthingham (Monmouth RC)

The Wye club frequently finishes in the top three and has previously won the VL outright twice, in 2009 and 2023.

Frances Lester, second from right, won bronze in her 80s
Frances Lester, second from right, won bronze in her 80s (Monmouth RC)

it was also third best men’s club in the World Rowing Masters in Brandenburg, Germany, in 2024.

Winners are grinners for Monmouth's rowers
Winners are grinners for Monmouth's rowers (Monmouth RC)

They next head to the River Thames in two weeks’ time and Henley Masters, where crews from around the world race head-to-head between the Royal Regatta’s timber booms over 1,000m over three days.

Here's to another medal!
Here's to another medal! (Monmouth RC)