MONMOUTH rowers were in 11th heaven at the British Rowing Masters Regatta, winning that many medals in Championship events at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre.
They finished second overall in the Victor Ludorum to top Thames club Tideway Scullers, pushing the mighty London RC into third.
The Wye club frequently finishes in the top three and has previously won the VL outright twice, in 2009 and 2023.
it was also third best men’s club in the World Rowing Masters in Brandenburg, Germany, in 2024.
They next head to the River Thames in two weeks’ time and Henley Masters, where crews from around the world race head-to-head between the Royal Regatta’s timber booms over 1,000m over three days.
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