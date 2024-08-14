Aberystwyth RFC 26 Monmouth RFC 21
ABERYSTWYTH RFC (Division 1 West) narrowly beat a spirited Monmouth RFC in a closely contested pre-season friendly (four 20 minute quarters), running in four tries to the visitors’ three, writes GRAHAM HARRIS.
On a close, humid and sunny day, with a limited breeze, conditions were ideal for running rugby.
Aber were quickly on the attack with good handling, solid scrummaging and lineout work keeping play deep in Monmouth’s half.
But a well-timed interception saw the visitors’ Harry Whelan run the length of the pitch to score a converted try.
Good play in the loose and a break by Aberystwyth back Leo Davies, and excellent support play, sent Austin Ellis-Jones over for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Monmouth pressed from the restart and penalties saw them on the front foot.
Centre Iestyn Evans eventually broke through poor tackling to score a converted try from 40 metres out.
Aber turned to tapping penalties for quick open play and were rewarded by Lee Evans crossing under the posts for a try converted by Benjamin.
But another interception and break away by Monmouth’s Dan White deep in his own 22 metres resulted in a converted try to put them 21-14 up.
Aber were starting to gain ascendency in scrums and rucks in the final quarter through, and a tapped penalty 10 metres from the visitors’ try line saw Llewellyn Evans crash over for a try converted by Benjamin.
Scores were level at 21 apiece, and Aber were soon back in Monmouth territory with line breaks and more quick tapped penalties.
Their dominant lineout controlled possession, and a solid Aber scrum on halfway and good rucking saw the backs handle well to put Dafydd Ap Hywel clear on the wing to sprint through to score an unconverted try, which proved the decisive score.
Monmouth launch their WRU East One campaign at home to local rivals Abergavenny on Saturday, September 7.