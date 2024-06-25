THE legendary Black Ball World Snooker Final will be relived at Monmouth's Blake Theatre with the two stars who made it happen – Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis.
The cue legends will be appearing at the venue next March, 40 years on from arguably the greatest snooker match ever, when Dennis came back from 7-0 down to level 17-17, and then potted the deciding black in the final game to take the title, after both players had chances to sink it
Dennis had remarkably never led the epic match, hauling himself back to 9–7 down after the second session and levelling at 11–11, 15–15 and 17–17. before sealing the trophy with the final ball in dramatic style.
He then sank a difficult pink into the same pocket from the opposite cushion leaving the black, which after several misses by both platers he finally potted at 12.23am.
Aitch and Aitch Bee Events are bringing the two legends back together for a special evening, where they will recreate that amazing 1985 Crucible final and chat about their careers as they entertain fans on the table.
As well as the demonstration and chat with the guys there will also be an audience Q&A.
Tickets are £30, and there will also be limited number of VIP Tickets at £60 which will include a pre-show “Meet & Greet” with Steve and Dennis and a photo opportunity plus seats close to the stage.
The Black Ball Final – 40 Years On is on Tuesday, March 25.
Contact Monmouth Blake Theatre box office on 01600 719401 or go to www.theblaketheatre.org