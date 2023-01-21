WYE Valley cricket star Sophia Smale took three wickets to help skittle out Ireland as England made it three wins out of three in the Super Six stage of the World T20 U19 Woemn’s Cup in South Africa today.
The Monmouth School for Girls’ left arm-spinner followed up her two wickets in the opening 53-run win over Pakistan to see of the Irish tail as they were dismissed for 86, 121 short of England’s 207-2 target.
Sophia took 3-11 off her four overs, to help put England well on course for the knock out semi-final stages.
Grace Scrivens (93 from 56) and Liberty Heap (42 from 29) carried forward their explosive form from the group stages to the Super Six, reported the ICC.
After taking Freya Sargent for 19 runs in the seventh over, the duo ensured that England scored over 10 runs an over for the rest of their partnership.
Heap was finally dismissed by Aimee Maguire (1/24) in the 13th over, with the England total standing at 136.
And Scrivens departed in the 16th over off Sargent (1/48), falling seven short of her hundred but after having achieved the highest individual score of the tournament.
Some good hitting in the death overs from Niamh Holland (34* from 21) and Seren Smale (30* from 14) helped the batting side to 207/2.
Ireland went for the attack, hitting 10 runs in their opening over, but some sharp England bowling and fielding saw them suffer four losses in the powerplay overs.
They lost their openers Rebecca Gough (6 from 4) and Joanna Loughran (3 from 6) to run outs, while Hannah Baker (3/9) and Scrivens (1/13) accounted for the other wickets.
Ireland's innings never really recovered, with Smale running through their lower order.