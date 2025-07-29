CHLOE Skelton and Mitchell Scorer each took three wickets as Cinderford’s bowlers dominated in the game at Cranham.
Cranham won the toss and elected to bat but were skittled out for just 97 runs with 12.5 overs of the allocated 40 still in hand.
It was Mark House who took the first wicket in the Gloucestershire Cricket League Division Four game to make it 11-1 with wicketkeeper Jonathan Bowdler taking a catch.
House took his second wicket when he trapped Hamad Zazai leg before to make it 23-2 midway through the fifth over.
Safseer Puthuparambil took a catch off the bowling of Daniel Kibble to make it 41-3 in the 11th over.
Skelton took the first of her wickets in the maiden 12th over when Daniel Kibble held the catch to dismiss Theo Nicholson and leaving the home side at 42-4.
Cranham then accelerated with 43 runs coming off the next five overs but the progress was halted by Skelton.
Mark House took the catch from the second delivery of the 18th over to dismiss Alex Pockett and the score now stood at 85-5.
Scorer opened his account with the first ball of the 21st over when Benn Pockett was caught by Puthuparambil with the score having moved on to 93.
Skelton took the seventh wicket when Zabi Ahmadzai was caught by Scorer without any runs being added to the total.
Puthuparambil was then on target to run out Oliver Cooper to make it 97-8.
Skelton and Scorer then each bowled a maiden each before Scorer took two wickets with successive balls to end the Cranham innings.
Charlie Overs was unable to score from the first ball of the 27th and was then caught by Eddie Ruck off the next delivery.
Wicketkeeper Bowdler caught Max Brown off the next ball to leave Cranham 98 all out.
Scorer returned 3-16 and three of his 6.3 overs were maidens.
Skelton took 3-20 off eight overs with two maidens.
House’s figures were 2-15 off five while Puthuparambil took 1-26 from four.
The Cranham bowlers made the best of defending the low total and took five Cinderford wickets before the target was reached.
Daniel Kibble led the way with the bat, scoring 35 runs before being being caught by Hamad Zazai.
The other notable innings came from captain Andrew Bevan who scored 20 not out.
Eddie Ruck was bowled for four by Theo Nicholson while Scorer went for 13 to a catch by Alex Pockett off the bowling of James Pockett.
Josh Edwards was caught and bowled by Hamad Zazai for four and Zazai made the delivery that saw Skelton stumped by Alex Pockett for five.
The batsmen at the crease when the 40 overs were finished were Bevan on 20 and House who had made four runs.
The result means that Cinderford remain in third place in the division.
Cinderford: Eddie Ruck, Mitchell Scorer, Mark House, Daniel Kibble, Josh Edwards, Chloe Skelton, Andrew Bevan, Jonathan Bowdler, Liam Cottrell, Steve Skelton, Safseer Puthuparambil.
