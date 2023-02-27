Ross-on-Wye Sports Centre hosted an exciting Wales v England sporting event last week, as Wilton Bridge Petanque Club took on the formidable Abergavenny in a series of pairs and triples matches. The competition was so keenly contested that the scores were level at 7 wins each at the lunchtime break, with the afternoon's triples matches promising to be just as challenging.
The combined results added to the tension, but in the end, the Wilton Bridge team emerged as the victors with a 10-9 triumph. However, the real winners on the day were the sport of petanque itself and the camaraderie between players from both sides of the border.
Petanque, also known as boules, is a favourite national pastime in France and can be enjoyed by all abilities, from those who just want a relaxed social game to others who want to compete at club, regional, or international level. A target ball, called a cochonnet or “coch”, is thrown down the piste first, and players compete to throw their boules nearest to the coch and score points towards a total of 13.
Not many sports clubs have a piece of architecture as their logo, but Wilton Bridge Petanque Club is an exception. Located just 100 metres from the ancient Wilton Bridge, which spans the river Wye, they have adopted its unusual, vertical sundial as their logo. The bridge was originally built in 1599, and the sundial was added in the early 18th century. It stands there as a beacon overlooking the Wye.
For those who are interested in playing petanque, Wilton Bridge Petanque Club meets at Ross Sports Centre on Wednesday afternoons (1.30pm) and Friday mornings (10am). Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Visit wiltonpetanque.co.uk for further details.