Today, Monday, March 23, offers a cloudy start with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Skies stay grey, but rain seems unlikely, so expect a calm day overall. Lydney will see similar conditions, keeping things relatively mild. Light winds are expected through the afternoon, ensuring gentle breezes and comfort.
Tomorrow is set for patchy rain with occasional drizzle, bringing highs near 13°C and lows about 6°C. Showery spells may appear through late afternoon, but some breaks in the clouds could arrive by evening. Winds may strengthen slightly, though any gusts should remain moderate. Expect a refreshingly damp day overall.
Cooler conditions arrive Wednesday, with temperatures about 8°C and lows near 2°C. Rain should ease into lighter drizzles, and there’s a chance for short sunny spells early on. However, a gusty breeze might keep conditions feeling brisk throughout the day. Cloud cover could persist, limiting warmth, especially in shade overnight.
Mostly dry weather continues Thursday, though patchy rain is possible. Temperatures should hover near 8°C with lows around 0°C, so a chilly start is likely. Some sunshine might break through, but clouds may dominate, making it feel cooler when the wind picks up. Occasional breezes could bring sudden cool pockets.
Warmer trends appear Friday, bringing highs near 13°C and lows close to 4°C. Light rain is likely, but drier spells could develop later. Expect more overcast skies and limited sunny intervals. That covers the rest of this week, with further changes expected next time. Conditions might shift quite rapidly afterwards.
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