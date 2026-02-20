Today, Friday, February 20, brings patchy rain that may linger into the afternoon, with some drier spells emerging later. Temperatures near 10°C promise a mild atmosphere, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Mist can appear early on, but it should lift gradually. This forecast covers Lydney.
Tomorrow sees occasional rain, especially midday, with brief drier spells offering some cloud breaks. Daytime values hover near 12°C, while lows drop to about 7°C. Showers remain likely through late evening. Mild conditions persist across the day, maintaining comfortable weather overall.
This weekend brings Sunday with patchy rain and mild temperatures near 12°C. The early hours might see drizzle, but overcast conditions should dominate the day. Late afternoon could remain mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to about 9°C by night. Light rain remains possible into the evening.
Early week on Monday holds further showers with patchy rain, while daytime readings top near 11°C and dip to about 8°C at night. Overcast skies linger, though some breaks are possible. Damp weather remains likely as the day unfolds. Bouts of lighter rain could appear well into the afternoon.
Another mild spell unfolds Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures hover near 14°C during the afternoon before falling to about 8°C overnight. Rain seems unlikely, offering a welcome break from the damp trend seen earlier in the week. Overcast patches may still appear, but clearer intervals should prevail. Light winds keep conditions pleasant into the evening. Warmer conditions mark a gentle change.
This article was automatically generated
