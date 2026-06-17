Today, Wednesday, June 17, sees moderate rain with occasional heavier bursts, keeping the ground damp. Temperatures near 19°C make it fresh, while a gentle breeze adds to the unsettled feel. Periods of overcast skies persist through the afternoon, but clearing is expected later tonight for a calmer end.
Tomorrow, Thursday, promises fewer showers with patchy rain at times. Temperatures rise about 23°C, indicating a mild increase from today. Skies remain largely overcast in the early morning but may brighten around midday. Light drizzle is possible late morning, though unlikely to persist. A gentle wind continues, though conditions should stay calmer by late afternoon.
Friday sees ample sunshine and dry weather, with highs near 26°C. Warmth arrives midday, while cloud cover is minimal, so brighter skies dominate much of the day. Light winds and the warming trend enhance this forecast. It’s a pleasant setup for those wanting a clear and comfortable day, especially around midday.
Saturday maintains sunny spells and gentle conditions, pushing temperatures to about 22°C. The morning may bring some mist, giving way to bright skies. With minimal chance of rain, it’s a perfect scenario for a stable forecast. In Lydney, the day looks mildly warm, with just a light breeze.
Sunday wraps up the week in warm style, with sunshine dominating and temperatures near 27°C. An early chance of patchy cloud won’t linger, meaning most of the day remains clear. Gentle winds persist, keeping conditions comfortable. A tranquil forecast suits those seeking a bright end to the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.