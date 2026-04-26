Today, Sunday, April 26, in Lydney brings partly cloudy skies and extended spells of sunshine. Temperatures near 17°C should feel comfortable, with a gentle breeze keeping things pleasant. No rain is expected throughout the day, although skies could become overcast later. Evening temperatures dip to about 6°C under calmer conditions.
Tomorrow introduces patchy rain during the afternoon, with daytime temperatures about 18°C. Early hours might stay dry, but drizzle is likely by midday. Gradual clearing could occur later, allowing for occasional sunny intervals. Overnight readings settle near 7°C, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and light winds.
Expect a cooler shift on Tuesday as patchy rain persists. Daytime highs hover about 12°C, accompanied by breezier moments. Cloud cover dominates much of the day, though a few breaks of sunshine might emerge. Temperatures taper toward 6°C in the evening, maintaining a damp feel with scattered clouds overhead.
Look forward to bright conditions on Wednesday, when clear skies dominate early on. Afternoon values near 16°C lend a warmer atmosphere, with only isolated clouds drifting by. Nighttime lows slip to about 4°C, leaving the air feeling fresh but generally dry.
Another change arrives on Thursday, with moderate rain returning and temperatures settling near 14°C. Showers intensify at times, bringing steady rainfall for much of the afternoon. Brief breaks may materialise, yet unsettled weather looks set to continue. Nightfall sees drizzle lingering and readings dropping to about 8°C, rounding off a distinctly soggy day.
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