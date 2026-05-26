Today, Tuesday, May 26, starts off bright and mostly clear before a chance of patchy rain arrives by midday. Periods of sunshine could break through again in the afternoon, offering a mostly warm vibe. Temperatures near 30°C are forecast, ensuring a hot day despite occasional wet spells. Light breezes continue.
Tomorrow should see patchy rain lingering through the morning, but sunny spells might appear in the afternoon. Conditions remain unsettled, although temperatures about 26°C keep things feeling mild. Gustier winds could develop later, bringing brief showers into some areas and mixing with occasional brighter intervals. Rainfall totals remain modest overall.
More mild weather arrives on Thursday, with intervals of cloud and sun alongside possible rain early. Temperatures close to 26°C should keep conditions pleasantly warm. Misty patches might appear around dawn, clearing as the day progresses. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, ensuring a outlook. Muggy moments remain possible.
Mostly bright conditions are expected on Friday, featuring abundant sunshine and stable weather. Temperatures about 24°C should feel quite comfortable, with only a light breeze reported. Cloud cover appears minimal, allowing longer spells of sunlight to dominate. The day retains a pleasant vibe free from significant showers. Humidity remains low.
This weekend sees a potential high near 27°C, accompanied by a risk of scattered rain. Thunder could linger in certain spots, yet sunny breaks may arrive by midday. Warmer spells are anticipated, matching seasonal trends. Overall, conditions remain unpredictable, with rain and bright skies mixing throughout. In Lydney, forecasts align.
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