To honour their memory, Hereford Fire Station crews will be holding a parade at the St Owen Street fire station at precisely 11:44 on Wednesday, the exact time the fire call was received three decades ago. Later in the day, at 3 pm, a memorial parade will take place at the Lady Arbour Gardens at Hereford Cathedral. Dignitaries, including the mayors of Leominster and Hereford, the chairman and vice-chairman of Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority, and the Chief Fire Officer, will be in attendance. A wreath will be laid at the memorial plaque in honour of the fallen heroes.