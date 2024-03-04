Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm February 14 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 1 to travellers rest, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M48, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A40, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Goodrich to Whitchurch, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M50, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M48, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from midnight, March 8 to 11.59pm March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood some carriageway incursion for Virgin Media works.
• M50, from 9pm March 9 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, exit slip road closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• A40, from 7pm March 11 to 4pm March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Huntley, rolling traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A449, from 8pm March 11 to 4am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure and lane closure for inspection/survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M4, from 9pm March 11 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to 13, lane closure for white lining.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.