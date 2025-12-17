Finally, families could decide to go on a family bike ride completely free of charge. Cycling is another great way to enjoy the forest, with plenty of family-friendly off-road routes starting at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Set along historic railway lines, the Colliers Trail is one of the best ways to explore the Forest of Dean. Old Bob’s Trail is an easy- graded trail for those new to mountain biking. Families can even hire bikes from Pedalbikeaway, or enjoy refreshments in the cafe.