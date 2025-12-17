FORESTRY England has announced all of its family adventures taking place in the Forest of Dean this winter.
From the stick man Christmas Trail at Beechenhurst to a winter walking trail, Forestry England says there’s plenty of ways to keep the family entertained without breaking the bank.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “The Forest of Dean is the perfect place for families to make memories this winter, with plenty of low-cost and free activities that bring the magic of the season to life.
“The forest offers space to breathe, scenic beauty, and plenty of ways to keep kids active without spending a fortune. With daylight hours in short supply, now’s the time to make the most of bright mornings and early afternoons with activities that bring everyone together.”
The Stick Man Christmas Trail costs £4 per activity pack. The interactive family trail follows Stick Man as he helps Santa deliver the final present. Families can purchase a Christmas trail pack from the cafe, which includes festive stickers, a ‘magic’ reveal lens to uncover hidden letters along the trail, and a wooden Stick Man keyring to treasure the adventure. It has previously been a huge hit with visitors and forest faithfuls, as seen in the summer, reported by The Forester.
There is also the ‘find a winter walking trail’. As one of the largest ancient forests in the country, there are hundreds of miles of trails that can be used to explore the area with options for walkers of all ages and abilities.
Families could decide instead to go wildlife spotting. The forest is home to amazing creatures from tiny mini-beasts to majestic deer all year round. To make it more interactive, guests can download Forestry England's free wildlife spotter sheet to help children track and record their discoveries.
Finally, families could decide to go on a family bike ride completely free of charge. Cycling is another great way to enjoy the forest, with plenty of family-friendly off-road routes starting at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Set along historic railway lines, the Colliers Trail is one of the best ways to explore the Forest of Dean. Old Bob’s Trail is an easy- graded trail for those new to mountain biking. Families can even hire bikes from Pedalbikeaway, or enjoy refreshments in the cafe.
While these are fantastic opportunities, Forestry England also gave some advice to follow to make it extra special. It advises you arrive early to make the most of daylight, dress in layers and bring waterproofs, and finally check the site opening times and parking before you travel.
It’s worth remembering that while entry to many of the trails and activities is free, parking and optional extras such as activity packs may incur a small charge.
You can find out more information about what is going on across the Forest of Dean this winter, and find out more about Forestry England by visiting its social media, its website, or by stopping into one of the sites!
