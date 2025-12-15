On Saturday, December 13, the Royal Forest of Dean Orchestra entertained a large audience at St Peter's Church in Newnham with music by the all-time great composers; Strauss, Smetana, and Tchaikovsky.
Caron de Burgh, who was invited to lead the orchestra this autumn, proposed the programme and ran weekly rehearsals since September. This concert's seasonal title, ‘Winter Homelands’, was inspired by the theme of one’s home and identity through the chosen music programme.
Beginning the programme with Smetana’s Vltava, everyone was taken on a musical journey along the Vltava, the longest river in Czechia. Each section of the composition leads vividly through themes that portray the river's diverse and continuous journey, beginning with the main river theme, circling through a polka wedding dance to the depiction of water nymphs and a hunting theme, enclosed within the main river theme.
Next, the audience was treated to a stunning performance by the outstanding guest oboe soloist Grace Tushingham, from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, performing Richard Strauss's Oboe Concerto in D major. This concerto was undoubtedly difficult and expressive. Grace boldly brought the orchestra along with her to tell a musical story that unfolded with elegance and wit.
The concert concluded with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64; a towering orchestral masterpiece that explores fate, struggle, and triumph. Its lyrical beauty, passionate outbursts and noble brass melody lines combine in a symphony that mirrors the depths and resilience of the human spirit.
Right at the beginning of the symphony there were three repeated notes in the clarinets. The pendulum-like melody, first rising then falling, became a central element of all the following movements, passing through the different instruments. The orchestra remained in constant motion, carefully balancing dynamics, continually regrouping in smaller ensembles to create a wide range of atmospheres.
The second movement, with its lyrically unfolding and increasingly passionate theme, evokes hope. The familiar waltz of the third led into a swift finale of rich tones, a lively and majestically optimistic conclusion.One audience member said it was lovely to see such a friendly group of people come together to create such a wonderful couple of hours of music performed so harmoniously. The sound bouncing around the beautiful interior walls of Saint Peter's Church made the atmosphere even more magical.
Hope for Tomorrow, a local cancer care organisation, benefited from the concert's retiring collection raising £240 on the night.
Launched in 1993, the Royal Forest of Dean Orchestra is a lively and friendly ensemble, which meets on Thursday nights at Newnham Primary School. The orchestra is made up of amateur musicians from all parts of the county as well as the Forest of Dean and South Wales.
The orchestra performs exciting orchestral music, embraces performing commissions by local composers and also enjoys specialising in concerto performances from young talented Gloucestershire musicians and is continuing to expand and would like to hear from interested musicians.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.