The second movement, with its lyrically unfolding and increasingly passionate theme, evokes hope. The familiar waltz of the third led into a swift finale of rich tones, a lively and majestically optimistic conclusion.One audience member said it was lovely to see such a friendly group of people come together to create such a wonderful couple of hours of music performed so harmoniously. The sound bouncing around the beautiful interior walls of Saint Peter's Church made the atmosphere even more magical.