MUSIC could be a confidence booster for Forest residents in 2026, as two new groups within the Forest Music Centre are set to begin next month.
From Tuesday, January, 13, residents will have the opportunity to join String Starters and Strumthing Special. The former is a beginner group of violin lessons for adults and children, while the latter is a new ukulele group for adults and young people to learn and improve their ukulele skills together. No experience is necessary, but you'll need a ukulele.
The groups are in addition to the main orchestra, which is open to string, wind, brass and percussion players of all ages, around grade 2 and above standard. The two began as there was a lot of interest for more to be offered, and its popularity seems to be growing - in particular with young people.
Rachel Waters, Extended Learning and Provisions Manager for Gloucestershire Music said: “We’ve always found music is a fantastic thing for young people to get involved with and they can really find a sense of belonging. There’s so much stress for students these days in and out of school, and we find that playing music can help distract them, hone their skills and form friendships.”
The growing popularity of music in the Forest of Dean could be due to a number of factors such as its benefit on mental health or that it offers a way to socialise with others. However, Rachel explained that it could be due to the location of the Forest of Dean specifically.
Rachel said: “I think there’s always been a really good tradition in the Forest for music and it’s such a community-led place. The sense of community in the Forest is so big and I think that’s what music is - it’s coming together. The community-feel there is so important and music is all about working with other people, and that’s what the community is about. There’s also a lot of organisations and groups in the Forest that help to keep that tradition alive, it’s not just happening by accident.”
Rachel added that music can help form foundations of a community member, and groups like these can help springboard confidence, friendships and can bring so much joy.
Forest Music Centre, formerly the Forest of Dean Area Windband, is part of Gloucestershire Music, which is a music service that runs numerous musical activities across the county, which receives funding from Arts Council England.
It offers a variety of programs, including instrument hire, music tuition, training for teachers and tutors, and musical ensembles for all levels. It also hosts numerous concerts and masterclasses throughout the year, promoting music as a vital part of community life.
The groups take place on Tuesdays during term time. The main orchestra between 6:30 and 8:30pm, String Starters between 6:30 - 7:30pm and Strumthing Special between 7:30 - 8:30pm at St Whites Primary School in Cinderford.
More information about the groups can be found online, by calling 01452 427242 or you can email [email protected]
