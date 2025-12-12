New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of the Forest of Dean’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Angel Hotel, at Market Place, Coleford, Gloucestershire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 27.
And The Farmers Boy Inn (P K Inns Ltd ), at The Farmers Boy Inn, Ross Road, Box Bush, Longhope was also given a score of five on November 19.
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.