A BUSY A-road in the Forest of Dean was shut early this morning after a tree came down across the carriageway at Brockweir Bridge.
The A466 was closed in both directions from around 6.20 AM on Tuesday, December 9, after what was initially described as a police incident. The closure affected the stretch linking the Forest to Monmouthshire, though traffic was reported to be coping well.
Live traffic service Inrix first issued an alert shortly after 6 AM, stating that the route was fully blocked at the bridge. A later update confirmed the cause of the disruption was a fallen tree, with teams attending the scene.
The closure caused delays for morning commuters travelling between St Briavels, Brockweir and Monmouth, with drivers urged to find alternative routes until the road could be made safe.
As of the latest update, the A466 remains shut while work continues to clear the debris. Further updates will follow as soon as the road reopens.
