A LOCAL estate agent recently won a silver award at the National Negotiator Awards - one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.
On Friday, November 28. Coleford’s Hattons Estate Agents achieved silver in the New Agency of the Year category, with the awards held at the Grosvenor Hotel, London.
Hattons, founded by Matthew Hatton in October 2024, was recognised for the highly coveted award, which is available to estate agents under three years old.
Matthew Hatton, Director of Hattons Estate Agents said: “It is an honour to be recognised nationally as one of the leading agents. We set out on a mission to set an example in the estate agency world to become our clients’ agent for life. To receive silver at such a prestigious event is an incredibly proud moment.”
Since the Forest of Dean estate agents opened its doors, it has grown rapidly and now has a team of four. Matthew Hatton, Laura Byett, Callum Reeves and its newest addition Nya Morse.
The team said they are exceeding expectations and make the moving process for clients in the Forest of Dean as seamless as possible.
You can find Hattons Estate Agents at 4 Lords Hill in Coleford, or find out more information via its website, social media, by calling 01594 833400, or by emailing [email protected]
